Left Menu

Odisha's Industrial Surge: A New Era of Growth and Employment

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed party efforts to boost political readiness and implemented Central schemes. At Enterprise Odisha 2026, he highlighted Western Odisha as a key development hub. Rs 8,884 crore projects initiated, creating 6,832 jobs, as investments of Rs 52,026 crore were declared, with over 20,000 employment potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:56 IST
Odisha's Industrial Surge: A New Era of Growth and Employment
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in a strategic meeting alongside State BJP President Manmohan Samal, evaluated the party's organizational preparedness to enhance outreach efforts ahead of significant political engagements. The focus was laid on implementing Central government schemes effectively at the grassroots level in every panchayat across the state.

The meeting, attended by state ministers, all BJP MLAs, and senior party leaders, underscored the importance of coordinated efforts and robust governance for strengthening party infrastructure in Odisha. Addressing industrialists at the 25th edition of Enterprise Odisha in Rourkela, Majhi declared Western Odisha as a crucial engine of the state's development.

Projects worth Rs 8,884 crore were launched, generating 6,832 jobs, while a Memorandum of Understanding with an investment intent of Rs 52,026 crore aimed to create over 20,000 employment opportunities. The event also marked the inauguration of 11 industrial projects with a Rs 5,708 crore investment. The industrial event was attended by key industry players such as Tata Steel, JSW, and others, highlighting a pivotal moment in Western Odisha's industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026