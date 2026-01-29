Odisha's Industrial Surge: A New Era of Growth and Employment
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed party efforts to boost political readiness and implemented Central schemes. At Enterprise Odisha 2026, he highlighted Western Odisha as a key development hub. Rs 8,884 crore projects initiated, creating 6,832 jobs, as investments of Rs 52,026 crore were declared, with over 20,000 employment potential.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in a strategic meeting alongside State BJP President Manmohan Samal, evaluated the party's organizational preparedness to enhance outreach efforts ahead of significant political engagements. The focus was laid on implementing Central government schemes effectively at the grassroots level in every panchayat across the state.
The meeting, attended by state ministers, all BJP MLAs, and senior party leaders, underscored the importance of coordinated efforts and robust governance for strengthening party infrastructure in Odisha. Addressing industrialists at the 25th edition of Enterprise Odisha in Rourkela, Majhi declared Western Odisha as a crucial engine of the state's development.
Projects worth Rs 8,884 crore were launched, generating 6,832 jobs, while a Memorandum of Understanding with an investment intent of Rs 52,026 crore aimed to create over 20,000 employment opportunities. The event also marked the inauguration of 11 industrial projects with a Rs 5,708 crore investment. The industrial event was attended by key industry players such as Tata Steel, JSW, and others, highlighting a pivotal moment in Western Odisha's industrial growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
