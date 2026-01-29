Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley together buy 4.9 pc stake in Sunteck Realty for Rs 268 cr

US-based Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on Thursday bought a 4.9 per cent stake collectively in Sunteck Realty from capital market company CLSA for Rs 268 crore through open market transactions. According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Goldman Sachs, through its arm Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, acquired 36.52 lakh shares or 2.5 per cent stake in Sunteck Realty. In addition, Morgan Stanley, through its affiliate Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, purchased 35.09 lakh shares, representing a 2.4 per cent stake in the company. The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 375.1 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 268.64 crore. Meanwhile, CLSA, through its affiliate CLSA Global Markets Pte Ltd - ODI, sold the same number of shares at the same price. As of December 31, 2025, CLSA hold a 5.2 per cent stake in Sunteck Realty. Shares of Sunteck Realty rose 3.65 per cent to close at Rs 388.80 per piece on the BSE. In a separate block deal on the BSE, Goldman Sachs, through its arm Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, sold 65,27,614 shares of Manappuram Finance to Morgan Stanley's arm for Rs 190 crore. The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 291.65 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 190.38 crore. Shares of Manappuram Finance rose 1.77 per cent to settle at Rs 296.80 per scrip on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)