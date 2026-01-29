Goldman Sachs Downgrades Indonesian Equities Amid MSCI Concerns

Goldman Sachs has lowered its rating on Indonesian equities, citing potential outflows amounting to billions of dollars. This comes after the MSCI flagged transparency problems, putting the country's market status at risk.

In response to MSCI's caution, Indonesian stocks experienced a significant setback, with the Jakarta Composite Index nose-diving by 7.4%. As a proactive measure, Goldman Sachs downgraded its stance, viewing the situation as unfavorable for new investments.

Economic implications could be severe, with estimations of up to $7.8 billion in extreme outflows. The issue, compounded by Southeast Asia's largest economy facing foreign outflows and fiscal deficits, necessitates prompt government intervention, as indicated by upcoming meetings involving senior officials.