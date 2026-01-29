Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Indonesian Equities Amid MSCI Concerns

Goldman Sachs downgraded Indonesian equities to 'underweight' after MSCI warned of transparency issues and possible outflows. The Jakarta Composite Index fell 7.4%, indicating investor concerns. MSCI's freeze on updates may lead to significant outflows, impacting the economy amidst foreign outflows and fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 07:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 07:18 IST
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Indonesian Equities Amid MSCI Concerns

Goldman Sachs has lowered its rating on Indonesian equities, citing potential outflows amounting to billions of dollars. This comes after the MSCI flagged transparency problems, putting the country's market status at risk.

In response to MSCI's caution, Indonesian stocks experienced a significant setback, with the Jakarta Composite Index nose-diving by 7.4%. As a proactive measure, Goldman Sachs downgraded its stance, viewing the situation as unfavorable for new investments.

Economic implications could be severe, with estimations of up to $7.8 billion in extreme outflows. The issue, compounded by Southeast Asia's largest economy facing foreign outflows and fiscal deficits, necessitates prompt government intervention, as indicated by upcoming meetings involving senior officials.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026