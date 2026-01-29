Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Tech selloff drags Europe stocks lower as SAP's results disappoint

On Wall Street, investors sold shares of Microsoft and ServiceNow after their respective results also fell short of expectations. Still, Veitmane said investors should not diversify out of the ‍U.S. and out of technology stocks because that's one area where profitability is unmatched.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 23:03 IST
UPDATE 2-Tech selloff drags Europe stocks lower as SAP's results disappoint

Europe's benchmark share index gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, weighed by a selloff in technology stocks as results from ⁠Germany's SAP and U.S.-based Microsoft failed to impress investors. The pan-European STOXX 600 eased 0.2% to 607.14 points, with the technology sector falling 2.8% in its biggest daily drop since April 2025, when U.S. tariff hikes sparked a rout in global markets. Germany's DAX underperformed other regional indexes, closing 2% ​lower as SAP slid 16% after its annual cloud revenue forecasts failed to meet market expectations. The German enterprise software maker's shares ‍logged their steepest drop since 2020.

Investors have been scrutinising tech results for clues on how companies are monetising artificial intelligence, having spent billions on developing the technology in recent years. "A lot of it is about the guidance for the future and concerns about whether we can see the same pace of growth going forward," said ⁠Marija Veitmane, ‌head of equity research at ⁠State Street. On Wall Street, investors sold shares of Microsoft and ServiceNow after their respective results also fell short of expectations.

Still, Veitmane said investors should not diversify out of the ‍U.S. and out of technology stocks because that's one area where profitability is unmatched. Earnings in the U.S. tech sector are expected to have increased 28.2% ​year-on-year in the previous quarter, compared to an 8.3% decline for their European peers, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Geopolitics ⁠also kept markets on edge, with the euro STOXX volatility index spiking 2.3 points. The U.S. threatened to attack Iran again and concerns about disrupted supplies from the oil-rich ⁠region lifted crude prices 3% to six-month highs. European energy stocks climbed 1.4%, helping offset some of the declines in other sectors. Deutsche Bank fell 1.2% despite posting its largest annual profit since 2007 as investors weighed the implications of an ongoing probe into alleged ⁠money laundering. Finland's Nokia slumped 9.4% after the telecom gear maker issued what analysts considered cautious guidance and said that longtime chair Sari ⁠Baldauf planned to step down. Swiss ‌engineering group ABB surged 8.5% after posting a record quarterly order intake and giving a confident outlook for 2026, while Remy Cointreau added nearly 1% after the beverage maker's third-quarter sales returned to growth ⁠and beat market forecasts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting Police Findings

Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting ...

 India
2
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026