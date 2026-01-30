Left Menu

Delhi tribunal awards Rs 56.33-lakh compensation to family of 2019 accident victim

A Delhi motor accident claims tribunal has awarded Rs 56.33 lakh as compensation to the family of a 29-year-old man who died in a road accident in Noida in 2019, holding that the crash was caused due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:35 IST
Delhi tribunal awards Rs 56.33-lakh compensation to family of 2019 accident victim
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi motor accident claims tribunal has awarded Rs 56.33 lakh as compensation to the family of a 29-year-old man who died in a road accident in Noida in 2019, holding that the crash was caused due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle. Presiding Officer Vikram was hearing a claim petition filed by the wife, two children, and elderly parents of the deceased, Dileep Kumar. On January 15, 2019, Kumar was travelling in a car with a friend when a truck allegedly overtook their vehicle at high speed before applying sudden brakes near the Birawar Turn on Kasganj Road in Noida, causing the car to ram into it from behind. When rushed to the Community Health Centre, Sikandra Rao, Kumar was declared brought dead. The tribunal, in an order dated January 12, held that rashness and negligence on the part of the truck driver was responsible for the accident. The insurance company rebutted, saying the accident was not caused due to negligence of the truck driver, but that of the deceased, as he hit the truck from behind. However, the tribunal noted that since the incident had been admitted by both driver and owner of the offending vehicle, it was incumbent upon the truck driver to contradict the manner of the accident and demonstrate that it was not his fault. The tribunal drew an adverse inference against the driver of the truck as he failed to rebut the allegations. Noting that all the claimants were dependent on the deceased, the tribunal awarded Rs 56.33 lakh as compensation under various heads, including Rs 53.55 lakh for loss of dependency. Since the offending truck was insured at the time of the accident and proved no statutory defence, the tribunal held the vehicle insurer, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co Ltd, liable to pay the full compensation amount.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026