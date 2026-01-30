"Need to fill position soon after speaking to Pawar family": Praful Patel meets CM Fadnavis following Ajit Pawar's demise

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Praful Patel on Friday said that a decision regarding the vacant posts of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and cabinet portfolios will be made soon, following the demise of party chief Ajit Pawar. After meeting with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Praful Patel told reporters that a final decision will be made after discussing with the Pawar family and party leaders.

He said, "Ajit Dada was our leader and the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. We need to fill the position soon, and have spoken with CM Fadnavis regarding this. We are going to make a decision soon after we speak to the (Pawar) family, and according to the sentiments of the public." When asked about NCP MP and Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar taking up the role of the Deputy CM, Patel said, "There is no question about opposing Sunetra Pawar, but I can comment only after talking to her. We can make a decision by discussing with party leaders."

This comes amid speculations around Sunetra Pawar as the Deputy CM face and a merger of the two NCP factions. Member of Vidya Prathisthan and close associate of the Pawar family, Kiran Gujar, on Friday said that NCP chief Ajit Pawar's last wish was to unite the two party factions.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged a conspiracy behind the plane crash, questioning the timing of the incident. Wadettiwar said, "What Rajesh Tope talked about, the two factions of the NCP coming together, is true. They had a meeting, and talks of unification were underway. Now, if Ajit Dada's plane crashes at the same time, then this is a serious matter. Only a high-level investigation can clarify this."

NCP and NCP (SCP) contested the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections in an alliance, and there were talks of an alliance for the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls. Amid this, there were speculations that the two factions would come together under one symbol before Ajit Pawar passed away. His death has sparked fresh conjectures in Maharashtra politics.

Earlier today, Ajit Pawar's sons Parth and Jay collected their father's ashes at Vidya Prathisthan Ground after his last rites were performed on Thursday, following his demise in a plane crash in Baramati. On Thursday, Ajit Pawar's last rites were carried out with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati, where his sons lit the funeral pyre and carried out the final rituals.

Several prominent leaders and dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, and actor Riteish Deshmukh, attended the funeral and paid their last respects. (ANI)

