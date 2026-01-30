Left Menu

People want unification of NCP, Ajit Pawar was keen on it: Tope

It is the peoples wish that the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party reunite, NCP SP leader and former Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday, adding that departed NCP chief Ajit Pawar too wanted it.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:23 IST
People want unification of NCP, Ajit Pawar was keen on it: Tope
  • Country:
  • India

It is the people's wish that the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party reunite, NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday, adding that departed NCP chief Ajit Pawar too wanted it. The talk of reunification has gathered steam after Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash on Wednesday. ''It is people's sentiment..... the decision will be taken by senior leaders and members of the Pawar family,'' Tope told reporters here. As to the demand by a section of NCP leaders that Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar be included in the state cabinet and made deputy chief minister, he said the decision lies with the family. A merger will benefit both the factions, Tope added. ''When we had a meeting with Ajit Pawar earlier, he had expressed his wish that both the parties should come together. He had spoken about it many times,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026