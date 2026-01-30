People want unification of NCP, Ajit Pawar was keen on it: Tope
It is the peoples wish that the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party reunite, NCP SP leader and former Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday, adding that departed NCP chief Ajit Pawar too wanted it.
- Country:
- India
It is the people's wish that the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party reunite, NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday, adding that departed NCP chief Ajit Pawar too wanted it. The talk of reunification has gathered steam after Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash on Wednesday. ''It is people's sentiment..... the decision will be taken by senior leaders and members of the Pawar family,'' Tope told reporters here. As to the demand by a section of NCP leaders that Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar be included in the state cabinet and made deputy chief minister, he said the decision lies with the family. A merger will benefit both the factions, Tope added. ''When we had a meeting with Ajit Pawar earlier, he had expressed his wish that both the parties should come together. He had spoken about it many times,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Rajesh Tope
- Sunetra Pawar
- Ajit Pawar's
- Pawar
- Ajit Pawar
- Nationalist
ALSO READ
NCP legislature party meeting on Jan 31 to name Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra its leader: Bhujbal
Ajit Pawar's ashes immersed at confluence of two rivers near his hometown Baramati
NCP legislature party meeting on Jan 31 to name Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar as leader: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal.
No opposition to Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra becoming NCP legislature party leader: Patel
After Ajit Pawar's death, CM Fadnavis most likely to present Maharashtra Budget 2026-27