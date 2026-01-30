FTA move on Apple imports to hurt Himachal growers, says CM Sukhu; govt to hold talks with centre

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed concern over the Centre's Free Trade Agreement (FTA) policy, saying the reduction in import duty on apples coming from foreign countries would adversely affect apple growers in the state and disrupt the local fruit market. The Chief Minister said the state government would send a team to discuss the issue with the Union government.

"I will send a team to discuss the matter with the Union government," Sukhu said, referring to the impact of FTAs on Himachal's apple economy. The Chief Minister said apple growers across Himachal Pradesh are worried that the Centre's policy of reducing import duties on apples under various FTAs would make foreign produce cheaper and uncompetitive for local farmers. He said he had recently met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior Union ministers, during which the issue was raised in detail.

Sukhu said the Centre has already constituted a team to assess how the reduction in import duty would affect domestic apple growers, and that the state government's representatives would also be part of the exercise. Referring specifically to apple imports from New Zealand, the Chief Minister said the proposal to reduce import duty to 25 per cent would cause "huge losses" to Himachal's orchardists. He also pointed to recent developments involving European Union countries, where import duties on apples are being discussed at around 20 per cent under evolving trade arrangements.

"Such decisions will severely impact our apple growers," Sukhu said, adding that he had urged the Centre to also send a joint team of officials and apple growers to assess the ground-level impact. The Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh has already suffered financially due to GST implementation, GST rationalisation and import duty-related decisions. "Whether it is GST or import duty, Himachal has only faced losses," he said.

Stressing the need for economic self-reliance, Sukhu said, "That is why I repeatedly say Himachal Pradesh must stand on its own feet, protect its resources and become self-reliant using its own assets." He added that the increasing centralisation of power at the national level has also adversely affected hill states such as Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the state government would continue to strongly represent the interests of apple growers and seek safeguards to protect the livelihood of orchardists under the FTA framework. (ANI)

