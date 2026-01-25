Himachal's Development Leap: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Leads New Initiatives
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and began work on eight development projects totaling Rs 79.60 crore in Kangra district. The projects include a model career centre, new police stations, road links, and improvements in infrastructure, aiming to boost the region's growth and connectivity.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to accelerate regional development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation for eight crucial projects in Kangra district, said officials on Sunday. With a combined cost of Rs 79.60 crore, these projects underscore the state's focus on enhancing local infrastructure.
Sukhu highlighted key projects including a model career centre at Kasba Kotla, a new treasury office building, and an expanded accommodation facility at a government school. Moreover, he laid foundations for police stations and a significant road link, aimed at boosting connectivity between Kangra and Hamirpur.
Further, the initiatives encompass the construction of check dams, dykes, and an improved power supply system, demonstrating the state's commitment towards sustainable and comprehensive regional development. These projects promise enhanced community services and improved quality of life for residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Boosts Assam's Infrastructure and Political Momentum
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Secures ₹1,500 Crore Through Oversubscribed Institutional Placement
Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results
STL Rides High on AI-Ready Infrastructure Surge
Uttarakhand's Rail Revolution: Fast-Tracking Infrastructure for the Future