Left Menu

Himachal's Development Leap: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Leads New Initiatives

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and began work on eight development projects totaling Rs 79.60 crore in Kangra district. The projects include a model career centre, new police stations, road links, and improvements in infrastructure, aiming to boost the region's growth and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:43 IST
Himachal's Development Leap: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Leads New Initiatives
development projects
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to accelerate regional development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation for eight crucial projects in Kangra district, said officials on Sunday. With a combined cost of Rs 79.60 crore, these projects underscore the state's focus on enhancing local infrastructure.

Sukhu highlighted key projects including a model career centre at Kasba Kotla, a new treasury office building, and an expanded accommodation facility at a government school. Moreover, he laid foundations for police stations and a significant road link, aimed at boosting connectivity between Kangra and Hamirpur.

Further, the initiatives encompass the construction of check dams, dykes, and an improved power supply system, demonstrating the state's commitment towards sustainable and comprehensive regional development. These projects promise enhanced community services and improved quality of life for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026