Himachal's Development Leap: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Leads New Initiatives

In a bid to accelerate regional development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation for eight crucial projects in Kangra district, said officials on Sunday. With a combined cost of Rs 79.60 crore, these projects underscore the state's focus on enhancing local infrastructure.

Sukhu highlighted key projects including a model career centre at Kasba Kotla, a new treasury office building, and an expanded accommodation facility at a government school. Moreover, he laid foundations for police stations and a significant road link, aimed at boosting connectivity between Kangra and Hamirpur.

Further, the initiatives encompass the construction of check dams, dykes, and an improved power supply system, demonstrating the state's commitment towards sustainable and comprehensive regional development. These projects promise enhanced community services and improved quality of life for residents.

