US signs agreement with Guatemala on reciprocal trade

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Friday signed a U.S.-Guatemala agreement on reciprocal trade with the country's economic minister, the USTR's office said in a statement.
The agreement "addresses trade barriers facing American workers and producers, expands and solidifies markets for U.S. exports, and strengthens strategic economic ties in the Western Hemisphere," Greer said.
