US signs agreement with Guatemala on reciprocal trade

U.S. ‌Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Friday ⁠signed a U.S.-Guatemala agreement on reciprocal trade with ​the country's economic ‍minister, the USTR's office said in ⁠a ‌statement.

The ⁠agreement "addresses trade barriers facing ‍American workers and producers, expands ​and solidifies markets ⁠for U.S. exports, and strengthens ⁠strategic economic ties in the ⁠Western Hemisphere," Greer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)