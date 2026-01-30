Elderly woman killed in tiger attack in Gondia

A 60-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack on Friday afternoon in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a forest department official said. He identified the victim as Laxmibai Hemraj Sayyam, a resident of Mahuli village under Sadak Arjuni tehsil. ''She was in her farm when the incident took place in Sindipaar beat of Saundad forest range at 4:30pm. The tiger escaped into the thicket. Immediate relief of Rs 50,000 was given to her kin,'' RFO Mithun Tarone said. He said camera traps have been installed to monitor the movement of the big cat.

