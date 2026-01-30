Elderly woman killed in tiger attack in Gondia
A 60-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack on Friday afternoon in Maharashtras Gondia district, a forest department official said. She was in her farm when the incident took place in Sindipaar beat of Saundad forest range at 430pm. The tiger escaped into the thicket.
PTI | Gondia | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:08 IST
- Country:
- India
A 60-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack on Friday afternoon in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a forest department official said. He identified the victim as Laxmibai Hemraj Sayyam, a resident of Mahuli village under Sadak Arjuni tehsil. ''She was in her farm when the incident took place in Sindipaar beat of Saundad forest range at 4:30pm. The tiger escaped into the thicket. Immediate relief of Rs 50,000 was given to her kin,'' RFO Mithun Tarone said. He said camera traps have been installed to monitor the movement of the big cat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sindipaar
- Mahuli
- Hemraj Sayyam
- Maharashtra's
- Gondia
- Saundad
- RFO Mithun
- Sadak Arjuni
ALSO READ
Naxal dump unearthed in Gondia; AK47, SLRs, explosives and ammunition found
Merger of two NCP factions 'very much on course', but likely to change Maharashtra's power dynamics
Tragic Loss of Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Plane Crash
Tragedy in Baramati: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
Future of NCP: Sunetra Pawar's Potential Role in Maharashtra's Ministry