Left Menu

Maharashtra's Revised Poll Schedule Amid Mourning

Maharashtra's zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections have been postponed by two days due to the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The State Election Commission announced the new dates: February 7 for voting and February 9 for counting, honoring a three-day mourning period in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:44 IST
Maharashtra's Revised Poll Schedule Amid Mourning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced a revised schedule for the upcoming zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections. Initially set for February 5 and 7, voting and counting will now occur on February 7 and 9, respectively.

The changes come in the wake of the untimely demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in an air crash on January 28. In a gesture of respect, the state has declared a three-day mourning period.

Officials have emphasized the importance of adhering to the new voting and counting schedule while the state mourns the loss of a prominent leader. The delay aims to ensure a peaceful election environment amid the grieving period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026