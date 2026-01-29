Maharashtra's Revised Poll Schedule Amid Mourning
Maharashtra's zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections have been postponed by two days due to the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The State Election Commission announced the new dates: February 7 for voting and February 9 for counting, honoring a three-day mourning period in the state.
The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced a revised schedule for the upcoming zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections. Initially set for February 5 and 7, voting and counting will now occur on February 7 and 9, respectively.
The changes come in the wake of the untimely demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in an air crash on January 28. In a gesture of respect, the state has declared a three-day mourning period.
Officials have emphasized the importance of adhering to the new voting and counting schedule while the state mourns the loss of a prominent leader. The delay aims to ensure a peaceful election environment amid the grieving period.
