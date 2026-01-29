Maharashtra's Revised Poll Schedule Amid Mourning

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced a revised schedule for the upcoming zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections. Initially set for February 5 and 7, voting and counting will now occur on February 7 and 9, respectively.

The changes come in the wake of the untimely demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in an air crash on January 28. In a gesture of respect, the state has declared a three-day mourning period.

Officials have emphasized the importance of adhering to the new voting and counting schedule while the state mourns the loss of a prominent leader. The delay aims to ensure a peaceful election environment amid the grieving period.

