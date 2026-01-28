Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Defends State's Identity Amid Controversy

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has firmly declared his dedication to preserving the state's distinctive identity, even if it leads to accusations of delivering hate speech.

Addressing the public on the first anniversary of the Uniform Civil Code's implementation, Dhami found his name atop a US-based NGO's list of alleged hate speech givers. In response, he insisted that his statements have always aimed to safeguard cultural values, opposing forced conversions and various 'jihad' movements perceived to threaten the state's fabric.

He emphasized his vision of handing down a safe and secure Uttarakhand to future generations and reaffirmed his resolve to protect the region's demography and heritage, viewing these actions as integral to honoring Uttarakhand as 'devbhoomi'.