Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Defends State's Identity Amid Controversy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami vowed to preserve the state's identity, dismissing a US-based NGO's categorization of his statements as hate speech. He highlighted his commitment to a safe Uttarakhand, opposing forced conversions and encroachments, while affirming the state's cultural values on the UCC anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-01-2026 08:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 08:28 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Defends State's Identity Amid Controversy
Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has firmly declared his dedication to preserving the state's distinctive identity, even if it leads to accusations of delivering hate speech.

Addressing the public on the first anniversary of the Uniform Civil Code's implementation, Dhami found his name atop a US-based NGO's list of alleged hate speech givers. In response, he insisted that his statements have always aimed to safeguard cultural values, opposing forced conversions and various 'jihad' movements perceived to threaten the state's fabric.

He emphasized his vision of handing down a safe and secure Uttarakhand to future generations and reaffirmed his resolve to protect the region's demography and heritage, viewing these actions as integral to honoring Uttarakhand as 'devbhoomi'.

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026