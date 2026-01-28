Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Stands Firm Amid 'Hate Speech' Accusations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made clear his resolve to maintain the state's identity beyond accusations from a US-based NGO labeling him for 'hate speech.'

Speaking on the first anniversary of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Dhami highlighted threats such as forced conversions, Love Jihad, and riot prevention as motives for his comments. The NGO allegedly labeled these as 'hate speech.'

Dhami emphasized his commitment to the preservation of Uttarakhand's cultural values and ensuring a safe legacy for future generations. He framed this as a shared resolve among those who see Uttarakhand as 'devbhoomi' and adhere to Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)