Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Stands Firm Amid 'Hate Speech' Accusations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami publicly resisted allegations of giving 'hate speech' from a US-based NGO. On the UCC anniversary, Dhami defended his remarks against forced conversions and preserving cultural values. He emphasizes his commitment to a safe Uttarakhand rooted in Sanatan Dharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-01-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 00:11 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Stands Firm Amid 'Hate Speech' Accusations
Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made clear his resolve to maintain the state's identity beyond accusations from a US-based NGO labeling him for 'hate speech.'

Speaking on the first anniversary of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Dhami highlighted threats such as forced conversions, Love Jihad, and riot prevention as motives for his comments. The NGO allegedly labeled these as 'hate speech.'

Dhami emphasized his commitment to the preservation of Uttarakhand's cultural values and ensuring a safe legacy for future generations. He framed this as a shared resolve among those who see Uttarakhand as 'devbhoomi' and adhere to Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026