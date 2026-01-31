Mexico's foreign minister, Rubio discuss strengthening bilateral collaboration
Mexico Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed their mutual willingness to strengthen bilateral collaboration on agendas of common interest, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Friday.
