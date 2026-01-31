Mexico's foreign minister, Rubio discuss strengthening bilateral collaboration

Mexico Foreign ⁠Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente ​spoke with U.S. ‍Secretary of State ⁠Marco Rubio ‌and ⁠discussed their mutual ‍willingness to ​strengthen bilateral collaboration on ⁠agendas of ⁠common interest, Mexico's foreign ministry ⁠said on ⁠Friday.

