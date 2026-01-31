Economic Survey recognises Meghalaya’s community-driven water strategy: CM Conrad Sangma

Amid rising concerns over drying springs and declining water discharge, Meghalaya's community-driven climate adaptation and water security initiatives have found mention in the Economic Survey 2025-26, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said. The chief minister said the survey, tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighted Meghalaya's ecosystem-based and community-centric approach to addressing water security challenges. ''With initiatives like MegARISE, spring mapping, and community-based water harvesting, the state is protecting critical catchments, restoring forests, and empowering local communities to adapt to climate change, strengthening water security for generations to come,'' Sangma posted on X on Friday. He added, ''When communities lead the way, great things are possible!'' Meghalaya is witnessing increasing stress on its water resources, with nearly half of the state's springs either having dried up or showing a significant reduction in water discharge.'' To address the issue, the state has adopted a community-centric adaptation strategy that includes initiatives such as the Protection of Vulnerable Catchment Areas in Meghalaya (MegARISE), the Spring Mapping Initiative and the Climate-Adaptive Community-Based Water Harvesting Project. Under the MegARISE project, critical catchment areas are being protected through sustainable forest management, watershed treatment, forest restoration and participatory community involvement. The project envisages plantation activities over 8,430 hectares and the treatment and protection of two major catchments -- Umiew and Ganol. The Spring Mapping Initiative has used Geographic Information System technology to map over 55,000 springs across the state to facilitate timely corrective measures for conservation and revival of water sources. More than 500 community-based water harvesting projects are also being implemented to promote climate-resilient water management at the grassroots level, Sangma said. ''These initiatives aim not only to secure water resources but also to empower communities to adapt effectively to climate change, strengthening water security for future generations,'' the chief minister said, adding that community participation has been central to the success of these efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)