Left Menu

Pay compensation for Rimpu Bagan raid cases: Meghalaya rights panel to govt

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission MHRC has recommended payment of compensation in 15 cases relating to alleged human rights violations during a police raid in West Garo Hills district around four years ago. The raid was conducted by the police at Rimpu Bagan in Tura on July 22, 2022, alleging that it was being run as a brothel.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:41 IST
Pay compensation for Rimpu Bagan raid cases: Meghalaya rights panel to govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has recommended payment of compensation in 15 cases relating to alleged human rights violations during a police raid in West Garo Hills district around four years ago. The raid was conducted by the police at Rimpu Bagan in Tura on July 22, 2022, alleging that it was being run as a brothel. In its order, Principal Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Home (Police) Department was directed to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the complainants. Of the 30 cases lodged with the Commission, 15 were withdrawn by the complainants. The Bagan is a farmhouse belonging to a BJP leader who had been a militant earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026