Left Menu

Meghalaya's Development Vision 2032: A Strategic Push for Growth

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the state's development, emphasizing economic performance, maternal health improvements, and cultural heritage preservation. Sangma presented Meghalaya's 'Vision 2032', aiming for sustained growth, doubling farmers' income, and hosting the 2027 National Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:18 IST
Meghalaya's Development Vision 2032: A Strategic Push for Growth
Meeting
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic meeting in New Delhi, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state's recent developmental strides. The dialogue centered around enhancing economic performance and improving health indicators in the northeastern state.

The chief minister highlighted initiatives aimed at strengthening processing units and establishing market linkages to boost farmers' income. Additionally, preparations for the 39th National Games in 2027, along with cultural preservation efforts, were discussed.

Sangma presented the Vision 2032 documentation, seeking continued support from the central government. He expressed gratitude for the recognition of Meghalaya's Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscape, reflecting a commitment to harmonize state development with national objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026