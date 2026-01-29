Meghalaya's Development Vision 2032: A Strategic Push for Growth

In a strategic meeting in New Delhi, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state's recent developmental strides. The dialogue centered around enhancing economic performance and improving health indicators in the northeastern state.

The chief minister highlighted initiatives aimed at strengthening processing units and establishing market linkages to boost farmers' income. Additionally, preparations for the 39th National Games in 2027, along with cultural preservation efforts, were discussed.

Sangma presented the Vision 2032 documentation, seeking continued support from the central government. He expressed gratitude for the recognition of Meghalaya's Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscape, reflecting a commitment to harmonize state development with national objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)