Warm Birthday Wishes Pour in for Meghalaya's Chief Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, acknowledging his efforts in fulfilling the people's aspirations. The prime minister praised Sangma's contributions to the state's development. Sangma expressed gratitude to Modi and received heartfelt wishes from political leaders and colleagues.

Shillong | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:29 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended warm birthday greetings to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, lauding his significant efforts towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people in the state. Modi's acknowledgment highlights Sangma's commendable contributions to the development of Meghalaya.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Modi expressed admiration for Sangma's dedication and wished him a long and healthy life. The gesture reflects the prime minister's appreciation of Sangma's leadership and his commitment to meeting the expectations of Meghalaya's populace.

Responding to the good wishes, Chief Minister Sangma expressed his gratitude and reciprocated with blessings for Modi. He also received a flood of birthday wishes from other political leaders, party colleagues, and well-wishers, all applauding his pivotal role in the state's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

