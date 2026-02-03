Left Menu

Russia's Fuel Surplus and Market Stability: A Look into Energy Reserves

Russia boasts an adequate supply of fuel and even a surplus, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. During a speech, Novak informed Russian lawmakers that the country's oil products market has been stable since last autumn, showcasing a robust energy reserve system.

Updated: 03-02-2026 14:21 IST
  • Russia

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced on Tuesday that Russia has a surplus of fuel, highlighting the country's robust energy reserves.

In his address to Russian lawmakers, Novak emphasized that the situation in Russia's oil products market has been steady since last autumn.

This stability is a testament to the country's efficient management of its energy resources.

