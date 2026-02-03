Russia's Massive Airstrike Disrupts Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
Russia launched its most significant air attack on Ukraine's energy system since 2026, leading to substantial outages. The assault targeted power generation and distribution, leaving thousands without electricity, according to Ukraine's leading private energy company, DTEK, which reported the incident via Telegram.
