In a pivotal escalation, Russia executed its largest air assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the onset of 2026. The aggressive operation severely disrupted power facilities, impacting thousands.

Targeting power generation and distribution networks, this attack has plunged myriad Ukrainians into darkness, as confirmed by DTEK, Ukraine's leading private energy company.

Communicating through Telegram, DTEK highlighted the impact's breadth, underscoring the critical vulnerabilities exposed by the strike, amplifying calls for enhanced protective measures.