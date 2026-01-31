PropTurtle Launches Development-First Fractional Real Estate Investment Platform Targeting 18–22 percent IRR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31: PropTurtle, a new-age fractional real estate investment platform, has officially launched with a differentiated, development-first model that enables investors to participate in institutional-grade hospitality and commercial assets at the builder stage, targeting an indicative internal rate of return (IRR) of 18–22%. Unlike conventional fractional ownership platforms that aggregate completed properties and focus primarily on rental yields, PropTurtle is structured around active value creation through co-development, professional project execution, and clearly defined exit strategies. The platform is designed for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs) seeking structured, transparent, and higher-return real estate investment opportunities in India. Shifting From Passive Aggregation to Active Value Creation Most fractional real estate platforms operate on a passive aggregation model, where investors purchase small stakes in ready-to-lease assets and depend largely on rental income, typically generating annual yields of 8–10%. PropTurtle challenges this approach by enabling investors to enter projects during the development phase, where the bulk of real estate value creation occurs. By participating at ''builder price,'' investors are positioned to benefit from both operational income and capital appreciation at exit. This dual-engine return framework is intended to mirror institutional investment strategies traditionally used by private equity funds and large real estate developers, now made accessible to fractional investors through structured ownership models. Operator-Led Platform With Institutional Governance PropTurtle is founded by a leadership team that combines corporate strategy with on-ground real estate execution. Founder and CEO Chandra Mouli Goddanti brings extensive experience in business strategy and capital structuring, having previously served as Chief Business Officer at EBG Group, where he worked with diversified portfolios across technology, manufacturing, and real estate. Co-Founder and COO Raj Karan Puppala contributes deep operational expertise, with prior leadership roles at RK Builders & Developers and Sree Shrestam Apart Hotels, along with CREDAI membership and formal business leadership training from IIM Bangalore. At PropTurtle, the founders actively monitor construction progress, regulatory compliance, cost controls, and operational readiness, significantly reducing execution risks often associated with development-stage investing. Each asset on the platform is housed under a dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with clearly defined ownership rights, cash flow distribution mechanisms, and exit pathways established from the outset. Strong emphasis is placed on RERA compliance, legal due diligence, and financial transparency. Focus on High-Growth Hospitality and Commercial Assets PropTurtle's initial portfolio focuses on boutique hospitality and strategic commercial real estate across high-growth corridors. One of the debut offerings includes The Garuda Gateway, a boutique airport hotel project in Tirupati, positioned to benefit from rising pilgrimage tourism and regional air connectivity. The platform is also developing partnerships for commercial income assets aligned with infrastructure-led growth zones, aiming to create resilient, cash-generating real estate businesses rather than standalone property investments. Building Institutional-Grade Access for Smart Investors With a minimum investment threshold of ₹25 lakhs, PropTurtle is targeting serious investors looking beyond traditional residential property or low-yield rental products. The company positions itself as an institutional gatekeeper, offering curated access to opportunities typically available only to developers, private funds, and large family offices. As fractional real estate investing in India continues to evolve, PropTurtle aims to establish itself as a compliance-driven, execution-focused platform that prioritizes governance, transparency, and sustainable wealth creation over short-term yield chasing. Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

