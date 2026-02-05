Security Forces Achieve Breakthrough in Bijapur Encounter
Security forces recovered a Maoist's body and an AK-47 during an encounter in Bijapur district. The joint operation was initiated after reported Maoist presence, resulting in ongoing exchanges of fire. Bijapur SP confirmed the involvement of various security units following crucial intelligence inputs.
This morning, security forces in the southern Bijapur district successfully recovered the body of a Maoist along with an AK-47 rifle following an encounter, officials reported. The operation was part of a larger campaign launched in response to intelligence reports of Maoist activity in the area.
The joint forces, comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG), CoBRA, and the Special Task Force (STF), initiated the search at the break of dawn. Intermittent gunfire exchanges between the security forces and the armed Maoists have ensued since 7:30 AM, making the operation ongoing and fluid.
A comprehensive report is expected once the operation concludes. Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav emphasized the importance of intelligence in locating Maoist National Park Area Committee's Divisional Committee Member Dilip Bedja and other members believed to be hiding in the dense forest region.
