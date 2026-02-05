Left Menu

Security Forces Achieve Breakthrough in Bijapur Encounter

Security forces recovered a Maoist's body and an AK-47 during an encounter in Bijapur district. The joint operation was initiated after reported Maoist presence, resulting in ongoing exchanges of fire. Bijapur SP confirmed the involvement of various security units following crucial intelligence inputs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:43 IST
Security Forces Achieve Breakthrough in Bijapur Encounter
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This morning, security forces in the southern Bijapur district successfully recovered the body of a Maoist along with an AK-47 rifle following an encounter, officials reported. The operation was part of a larger campaign launched in response to intelligence reports of Maoist activity in the area.

The joint forces, comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG), CoBRA, and the Special Task Force (STF), initiated the search at the break of dawn. Intermittent gunfire exchanges between the security forces and the armed Maoists have ensued since 7:30 AM, making the operation ongoing and fluid.

A comprehensive report is expected once the operation concludes. Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav emphasized the importance of intelligence in locating Maoist National Park Area Committee's Divisional Committee Member Dilip Bedja and other members believed to be hiding in the dense forest region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Strategic Missile Strikes: A New Chapter in Conflict

Ukraine's Strategic Missile Strikes: A New Chapter in Conflict

 Global
2
Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Expels German Diplomat

Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Expels German Diplomat

 Russia
3
Tragic End for Odisha Constable Amid Family Dispute

Tragic End for Odisha Constable Amid Family Dispute

 India
4
Juveniles Apprehended for Blade-Point Robbery in Delhi

Juveniles Apprehended for Blade-Point Robbery in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026