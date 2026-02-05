Left Menu

US-India Energy Roundtable Paves Way for Future Collaboration

The US-India Energy Roundtable, convened by the Consulate General of India in Houston with the USISPF, highlighted opportunities for collaboration in energy security, with a focus on advancing clean technologies. Key discussions included India's growing energy demand and investment in sustainable fuels and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:02 IST
Energy
  • Country:
  • United States

India's aspirations for sustained economic growth are intricately tied to long-term energy security, according to Consul General D C Manjunath. He emphasizes the critical role of dialogues and partnerships with the US industry to achieve dependable and cost-effective energy supplies while fostering clean technologies and innovation.

On February 4, the Consulate General of India in Houston hosted a significant US–India Energy Roundtable on the Global Energy Outlook 2026. This event, in collaboration with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, gathered over 30 senior executives from global firms like ExxonMobil and Honeywell to discuss shared energy challenges and commercial opportunities.

The roundtable forms part of the broader 2026 India-US trade framework, pinpointing energy and technology cooperation as vital areas for bilateral growth. Conversations focused on trends in global supply-demand, infrastructure investments, and policies to facilitate enhanced collaboration between US and Indian energy entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

