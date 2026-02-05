Amit Shah's Pivotal Visit: Boosting Development and Security in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to embark on a significant three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, commencing this Thursday. Shah's itinerary includes presiding over high-level review meetings concentrating on crucial security and development issues within the region.

Reports indicate that Shah will visit the Border Security Force's Bobia and Gurnam Border Outposts, showcasing the administration's focus on border security. Additionally, Shah plans to meet the families of fallen soldiers, underscoring the government's commitment to acknowledging their sacrifices and offering support.

Political reactions to Shah's visit have been mixed but hopeful. Jammu and Kashmir's Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, expressed optimism, asserting that Shah's security review will accelerate development efforts. Similarly, BJP MLA Shagun Parihar praised Shah's consistent dedication to the region, while Tanvir Sadiq of the National Conference reiterated the public demand for statehood restoration and urged action against attacks on Kashmiris outside the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)