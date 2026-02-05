Lesotho's Garment Industry on the Edge: Trump’s AGOA Extension Offers Brief Respite

In a worrying turn for Lesotho, the loss of tariff-free access to the U.S. market has left its textile workers in limbo. Despite President Trump's extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) until 2026, uncertainty continues to shroud the nation's vital garment industry.

For Matokelo Masenkane and many others, the struggle for employment remains palpable. As the African Growth and Opportunity Act's recent expiration approached, fears mounted among those depending on the trade deal that has significantly boosted the nation's economy since its inception in 2000.

Trade Minister Mokhethi Shelile, while relieved, expressed concern over the short extension. He stressed the urgent need for a more stable trade policy with the U.S. to secure the future of the country's primary export sector. The road ahead remains fraught with challenges.

