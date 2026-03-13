Left Menu

U.S. Government Prepares Refund System for Illegal Tariffs

The U.S. government is developing a four-part system to refund $166 billion in illegal tariff collections with interest. With completion estimated between 40% to 80%, the online portal will allow importers to submit claims for review. This follows a Supreme Court ruling overturning most U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 01:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 01:24 IST
U.S. Government Prepares Refund System for Illegal Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government is constructing a four-part system designed to refund $166 billion collected in illegal tariffs, along with interest, according to a recent court filing. Brandon Lord, from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, stated they are developing an online portal for importers to submit claims for refunds. The claims will then be processed, reviewed, and refunded.

This development follows a Supreme Court decision in February that struck down most U.S. tariffs, a significant component of former President Donald Trump's economic policy. The court, however, did not clarify how these tariff payments, collected since February 2024, should be refunded. Multiple importers, including large companies like FedEx, have taken legal action to ensure they receive due refunds, although concerns exist that the refund process might not be cost-effective for smaller businesses.

Despite previous orders to use the existing system for processing refunds, CBP has proposed the new system which aims to start receiving applications by next month. Presently, approximately 21,000 out of 330,000 importers are registered to receive refunds. Lawmakers have called for companies to pass savings from refunds to consumers, although there is no legal obligation. High-profile importers like FedEx and Costco face lawsuits demanding refunds, and the Trump administration is reviewing additional tariffs using a longstanding authority as ongoing legal challenges persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026