U.S. Government Prepares Refund System for Illegal Tariffs

The U.S. government is constructing a four-part system designed to refund $166 billion collected in illegal tariffs, along with interest, according to a recent court filing. Brandon Lord, from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, stated they are developing an online portal for importers to submit claims for refunds. The claims will then be processed, reviewed, and refunded.

This development follows a Supreme Court decision in February that struck down most U.S. tariffs, a significant component of former President Donald Trump's economic policy. The court, however, did not clarify how these tariff payments, collected since February 2024, should be refunded. Multiple importers, including large companies like FedEx, have taken legal action to ensure they receive due refunds, although concerns exist that the refund process might not be cost-effective for smaller businesses.

Despite previous orders to use the existing system for processing refunds, CBP has proposed the new system which aims to start receiving applications by next month. Presently, approximately 21,000 out of 330,000 importers are registered to receive refunds. Lawmakers have called for companies to pass savings from refunds to consumers, although there is no legal obligation. High-profile importers like FedEx and Costco face lawsuits demanding refunds, and the Trump administration is reviewing additional tariffs using a longstanding authority as ongoing legal challenges persist.

