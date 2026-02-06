Cuba's Struggle: Surviving Darkness Amid Resource Scarcities

In the coastal town of Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba, the air is heavy with the scent of sulfur and despair. Despite hosting a major thermoelectric plant, residents endure daily blackouts, relying on firewood and coal to cook amidst scarcities exacerbated by strained US-Cuban relations.

The crisis worsened following the US tariffs intended to curb oil shipment to Cuba. Residents like Kenia Montoya resort to dismantling their homes for firewood as uncertainty grips communities. Amid these challenges, Cuban officials remain silent about potential aid from allies like Russia and Mexico.

Locals improvise with limited resources, crafting makeshift lanterns and celebrating milestones earlier to maximize daylight. Yet hope persists; residents dance and celebrate, underscoring a resilience amid adversity. As conditions deteriorate, the question lingers: how long can Cuba endure without substantial international support?

