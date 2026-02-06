Left Menu

Cuba's Struggle: Surviving Darkness Amid Resource Scarcities

In Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba, residents face severe hardships due to an energy crisis exacerbated by US tariffs. The town grapples with blackouts, soaring prices, and food shortages. Locals adapt with makeshift solutions while uncertainty looms over aid from Russia or Mexico amid strained US-Cuban relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santacruzdetenerife | Updated: 06-02-2026 04:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 04:25 IST
Cuba's Struggle: Surviving Darkness Amid Resource Scarcities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the coastal town of Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba, the air is heavy with the scent of sulfur and despair. Despite hosting a major thermoelectric plant, residents endure daily blackouts, relying on firewood and coal to cook amidst scarcities exacerbated by strained US-Cuban relations.

The crisis worsened following the US tariffs intended to curb oil shipment to Cuba. Residents like Kenia Montoya resort to dismantling their homes for firewood as uncertainty grips communities. Amid these challenges, Cuban officials remain silent about potential aid from allies like Russia and Mexico.

Locals improvise with limited resources, crafting makeshift lanterns and celebrating milestones earlier to maximize daylight. Yet hope persists; residents dance and celebrate, underscoring a resilience amid adversity. As conditions deteriorate, the question lingers: how long can Cuba endure without substantial international support?

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026