The Mysterious Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: A Race Against Time

In Arizona, investigators are intensifying efforts to find Nancy Guthrie, the kidnapped mother of NBC news host Savannah Guthrie. Despite the disturbing details of her disappearance, including a ransom note and blood found at her home, no suspects have been identified.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that forensic analysis linked the blood to Guthrie, leading to an escalated investigation. Authorities fear for her life due to her reliance on medication. The ransom note has passed its first deadline without further communication.

FBI agents continue their search, offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Guthrie's safe return. Savannah Guthrie, through an emotional video, has urged anyone with knowledge to come forward. The case remains unsolved, with the clock ticking against Nancy Guthrie's frail health.