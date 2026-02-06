Cuba Unveils Plan to Tackle Fuel Shortages Amid U.S. Restrictions

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel declared on Thursday that his government will implement a plan next week to address fuel shortages as the U.S. intensifies efforts to block oil supply to the island nation. Rising tensions followed the U.S.'s announcement of tariffs on goods from countries that export oil to Cuba, leading to surging food and transportation prices and severe fuel shortages, threatening blackouts, even in Havana.

Diaz-Canel, in a detailed press conference, highlighted the pervasive impact on public transportation, hospitals, schools, and tourism due to the U.S. blockade. He announced temporary restrictive measures aimed at conservation and essential service maintenance, as the country faces infrastructure failures, such as the recent substation failure causing a blackout in five eastern provinces.

The Cuban leader indicated openness to dialogue with the U.S., provided it respects Cuba's sovereignty. Meanwhile, the government plans to expand solar energy use and self-sufficient oil production to assure electricity supply for critical services. Efforts will be made to resume fuel imports, vital for the nation's energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)