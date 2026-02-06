Trump Administration Unveils TrumpRx to Tackle Rising Drug Costs

The Trump administration on Thursday will unveil TrumpRx, an innovative platform designed to help Americans buy prescription drugs directly from manufacturers at discounted rates. This move comes as the nation grapples with growing concerns about healthcare costs and the overall cost of living.

While the government-hosted website itself won't serve as a purchasing platform, it will direct consumers to drugmakers' own direct-to-consumer sites where they can enjoy reduced prices. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the initiative as a 'state of the art website for American consumers.'

President Donald Trump, alongside Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and National Design Studio Director Joe Gebbia, will present TrumpRx as part of a broader strategy to lower drug prices. The initiative promises significant discounts in line with lowest international rates, although price specifics and insurance impacts remain to be clarified.