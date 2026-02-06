Security Forces Neutralize Extremists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani security forces killed 24 terrorists in two intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, targeting members of the banned TTP. The operations occurred in Orakzai and Khyber districts under 'Azm e Istehkam', in response to rising terrorist activity after the TTP ended a ceasefire in 2022.
In a bold move to dismantle terrorist networks, Pakistani security forces eliminated 24 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during two intelligence-based operations, according to the military's media wing, ISPR.
The operations took place in the Orakzai and Khyber districts, where 14 and 10 militants were killed, respectively. These actions are part of a broader strategy, named 'Azm e Istehkam', to combat terrorism.
The initiative follows a significant uptick in violence, with terrorism-related incidents and fatalities rising following the TTP's ceasefire breakdown in late 2022.
