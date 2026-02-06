Left Menu

Security Forces Neutralize Extremists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani security forces killed 24 terrorists in two intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, targeting members of the banned TTP. The operations occurred in Orakzai and Khyber districts under 'Azm e Istehkam', in response to rising terrorist activity after the TTP ended a ceasefire in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:46 IST
Security Forces Neutralize Extremists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bold move to dismantle terrorist networks, Pakistani security forces eliminated 24 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during two intelligence-based operations, according to the military's media wing, ISPR.

The operations took place in the Orakzai and Khyber districts, where 14 and 10 militants were killed, respectively. These actions are part of a broader strategy, named 'Azm e Istehkam', to combat terrorism.

The initiative follows a significant uptick in violence, with terrorism-related incidents and fatalities rising following the TTP's ceasefire breakdown in late 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026