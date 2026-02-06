Congo Crisis: Surge in Rebel Warfare Challenges Peace Efforts

At Fizi's general hospital, nestled in the highlands of eastern Congo's South Kivu province, nurses rushed a wounded soldier into surgery. This patient, injured in the growing conflict between the army and rebel groups, represents just one of many casualties the facility now struggles to accommodate.

The situation has intensified since the AFC/M23 rebels captured key cities and launched a drone attack on Kisangani airport, retaliating against government strikes. Despite escalating violence and swelling casualty numbers, Congolese authorities remain silent on these recent developments.

Amidst these tensions, Congo and AFC/M23 reached an agreement in Doha to activate a ceasefire monitoring mechanism. Yet, as wounded continue to flood Fizi's hospital, medical staff express fears of resources running thin as diplomatic solutions lag behind on-the-ground realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)