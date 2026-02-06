Left Menu

Congo Crisis: Surge in Rebel Warfare Challenges Peace Efforts

In eastern Congo's South Kivu province, intensified clashes between the government and rebel groups are escalating. The AFC/M23 rebels' recent activities, including drone strikes, have sparked concerns of prolonged conflict, complicating U.S.-backed peace initiatives. The International Committee of the Red Cross supports the overwhelmed hospital in Fizi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:44 IST
Congo Crisis: Surge in Rebel Warfare Challenges Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At Fizi's general hospital, nestled in the highlands of eastern Congo's South Kivu province, nurses rushed a wounded soldier into surgery. This patient, injured in the growing conflict between the army and rebel groups, represents just one of many casualties the facility now struggles to accommodate.

The situation has intensified since the AFC/M23 rebels captured key cities and launched a drone attack on Kisangani airport, retaliating against government strikes. Despite escalating violence and swelling casualty numbers, Congolese authorities remain silent on these recent developments.

Amidst these tensions, Congo and AFC/M23 reached an agreement in Doha to activate a ceasefire monitoring mechanism. Yet, as wounded continue to flood Fizi's hospital, medical staff express fears of resources running thin as diplomatic solutions lag behind on-the-ground realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026