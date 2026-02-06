Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Hong Kong's Wholesale Food Market

A fire at a Hong Kong wholesale food market was extinguished on Friday. The Hong Kong Fire Services Department reported thick black smoke visible above the Kowloon peninsula as several small vehicles outside the market caught fire. Two fire fighting teams swiftly controlled the situation.

A fire broke out at a Hong Kong wholesale food market on Friday, leading to thick black smoke visibly rising over the Kowloon peninsula's western section, as reported by the Hong Kong Fire Services Department.

The department confirmed that several small vehicles caught fire outside the market. Responding promptly, two teams of firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

The situation was quickly brought under control with no further threats or damages reported due to the timely intervention by the fire services.

