In Oman: Navigating a Delicate Diplomatic Dance Over Tehran's Red Line

High-stakes negotiations have commenced in Oman between Iran and the United States to settle long-standing differences over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. While both parties signal readiness to rejuvenate diplomacy, disparities in the agenda threaten to derail talks, risking further conflict in the Middle East.

The United States seeks to broaden discussions to include Iran's ballistic missile program, support for regional armed groups, and treatment of its citizens. However, Iran insists on limiting dialogue solely to its nuclear program. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is also participating, bringing his diplomatic experience from previous peacemaking efforts in Gaza.

Tensions remain high as Iran's leadership recalls U.S. military actions and warns of potential strikes, emphasizing its missile capabilities as off-limits. Despite these hurdles, Iran indicates willingness to show flexibility on uranium enrichment, a critical sticking point in previously failed negotiations.

