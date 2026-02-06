Delhi Police Debunks Rumors of Missing Girls Surge

The Delhi Police on Friday dispelled fears of a dramatic increase in missing girls within the city, highlighting that such rumors were being fueled by paid promotions aimed at creating unnecessary panic. Authorities have stated their intent to crack down on those responsible for spreading these unverified claims for monetary gains.

Delhi Police issued a statement on social media platform X, clarifying that current public fears were baseless. They reassured residents, particularly parents, that compared to previous years, the number of missing person cases has not escalated. In January 2026, such reports were fewer than those recorded in the same month last year.

PRO Sanjay Tyagi reinforced the stance by disclosing that Delhi Police remains vigilant, employing both physical and digital channels to facilitate reports of missing persons. Emphasizing transparent crime reporting, Tyagi noted that dedicated squads, including the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, are actively working on these cases. Data indicates a steady recovery rate with no evidence of organized crime involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)