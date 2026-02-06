Left Menu

Delhi Police Debunks Rumors of Missing Girls Surge

The Delhi Police dispelled rumors of a surge in missing girls in Delhi, attributing the claims to paid promotions. They assured citizens there is no increase in such reports and warned against spreading panic for financial gain. Updated data shows a decline in January 2026 cases compared to previous years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:31 IST
Delhi Police Debunks Rumors of Missing Girls Surge
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Friday dispelled fears of a dramatic increase in missing girls within the city, highlighting that such rumors were being fueled by paid promotions aimed at creating unnecessary panic. Authorities have stated their intent to crack down on those responsible for spreading these unverified claims for monetary gains.

Delhi Police issued a statement on social media platform X, clarifying that current public fears were baseless. They reassured residents, particularly parents, that compared to previous years, the number of missing person cases has not escalated. In January 2026, such reports were fewer than those recorded in the same month last year.

PRO Sanjay Tyagi reinforced the stance by disclosing that Delhi Police remains vigilant, employing both physical and digital channels to facilitate reports of missing persons. Emphasizing transparent crime reporting, Tyagi noted that dedicated squads, including the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, are actively working on these cases. Data indicates a steady recovery rate with no evidence of organized crime involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026