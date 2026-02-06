Left Menu

British Housing Market Sees Modest Growth in January

House prices in Britain experienced a 0.7% rise in January compared to the previous month, resulting in a 1.0% increase from a year earlier, according to Halifax, a leading mortgage lender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:40 IST
British Housing Market Sees Modest Growth in January
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In January, British house prices experienced a modest increase of 0.7%, according to recent data released by Halifax, a prominent mortgage lender. This growth leaves home values 1.0% higher than figures from the same period last year.

The data highlights a steady, albeit slow, recovery in the housing market, reflecting broader economic conditions and consumer confidence in the real estate sector amidst post-pandemic challenges.

Housing experts suggest that while the increase may seem slight, it underscores the resilience of the market despite ongoing global financial uncertainties. Observers are closely monitoring upcoming months to determine if this trend will continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026