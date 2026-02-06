Left Menu

China Keeps Relations Open Despite Past Taiwan Embassy Controversy

China's foreign ministry declared that it remains open to maintaining relations with Lithuania, despite past tensions resulting from Lithuania's decision to allow Taiwan to set up a de facto embassy in its capital, Vilnius. The comment comes after Lithuania's prime minister acknowledged the diplomatic move as a mistake.

Updated: 06-02-2026 12:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign ministry has announced its continued openness to fostering relations with Lithuania, despite past diplomatic tensions.

These tensions arose after Lithuania permitted Taiwan to establish a de facto embassy in Vilnius, a decision the Lithuanian prime minister recently admitted was a mistake.

The Chinese government's stance reflects a willingness to move past previous grievances to rebuild diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

