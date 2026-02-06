Left Menu

Vingroup Wins Big in Vietnam's Wind Power Play

Vingroup, a major Vietnamese conglomerate, has been chosen to develop a significant wind power project, sidelining Morgan Stanley-backed PNE. This decision marks another challenge for foreign investors in Vietnam's energy sector. Vingroup's expansion is buoyed by supportive government policies despite challenges from diverging views on electricity pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam's transition towards renewable energy hit a pivotal moment when the government selected Vingroup's subsidiary for a significant wind power project. This decision, excluding the Morgan Stanley-backed German firm PNE, underscores challenges in Vietnam's energy sector, where foreign investors increasingly face hurdles.

Vingroup, Vietnam's largest firm by market value, is expanding across diverse sectors, thanks to favorable government policies. Though traditionally rooted in real estate, it now ventures into education, healthcare, and transportation, with ambitions in energy and entertainment sectors.

PNE, having invested heavily since 2019, expressed surprise at the recent decision. Concerns over financial commitments and preemptive deposits raised by authorities may have influenced outcomes, highlighting Vietnam's push for supporting national champions like Vingroup amid global investor realignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

