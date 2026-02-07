Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest: Pappu Yadav in Custody Over Decades-Old Case

Pappu Yadav, MP from Purnea, was arrested by Patna Police over a decades-old case, leading to a dramatic scene at his residence. Citing health concerns, he expressed fear for his safety. The arrest is linked to a 1995 case involving various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 10:26 IST
Purnea MP Pappu Yadav (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav was arrested by Patna Police in connection with a 1995 case. The arrest created a high-stakes scenario at Yadav's residence as authorities arrived to take him into custody.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav expressed concerns about his health and safety, stating, 'I am not well... I don't know what will happen with me.' He also raised suspicion about the officers' intentions, indicating a preference to be taken directly to court instead of the police station.

Yadav suggested the possibility of being placed under house arrest, criticizing the manner of his arrest and questioning the urgency given the case's age. The court had summoned him for the next day, but events escalated before that could happen. Subsequently, due to health concerns, police admitted Yadav to IGIMS hospital. The controversial arrest revolves around charges filed under the old Indian Penal Code, involving sections like 419, 420, and 120B, as explained by Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

