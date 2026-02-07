Indonesian Market Mayhem: Moody's Warning Dampens Growth Ambitions

Indonesia's financial markets experienced significant upheaval as Moody's Investors Service downgraded the nation's credit rating outlook. This development has heightened concerns among international investors, causing a sharp decline in stock and currency values.

The apprehension primarily centers around fiscal health and perceived policy unpredictability under President Prabowo Subianto's administration. His ambitious growth targets face scrutiny as Moody's highlighted governance challenges and policy ineffectiveness potentially eroding long-standing credibility.

Despite the market rout, Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa remains optimistic, citing strong economic fundamentals. However, Indonesia's financial trajectory will be closely monitored as authorities work to stabilize conditions and regain investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)