SBI Hits Record Profit with Strategic Growth

The State Bank of India (SBI) achieved a historic milestone by reporting a record profit of Rs 21,028 crore in the December quarter of FY26, announced the bank on Saturday. This performance marks an impressive 13.06 per cent increase in consolidated profits, as detailed in a regulatory filing.

Driving this achievement were a 15.14 per cent increase in loan growth and a 0.03 per cent compression in the domestic net interest margin, which grew to 3.12 per cent. The bank's standalone core net interest income surged by 9.04 per cent to Rs 45,190 crore, while non-interest income increased by 15.65 per cent to Rs 8,404 crore during the quarter.

SBI Chairman C S Setty attributed the profit surge to a special Rs 2,200 crore dividend from SBI Mutual Fund, increased fee income, and effective recoveries from written-off accounts. As a result, the bank's gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.57 per cent by the end of December 2025, coupled with strong overall capital adequacy at 14.04 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies.)