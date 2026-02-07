Hyderabad Man Loses ₹36 Lakh in Loan App Scam, Faces Extortion
A Hyderabad resident lost ₹36 lakh in a massive loan app fraud. Scammers utilized unauthorized bank credits and morphed images for extortion. Despite repayments, the victim faced threats and obscene image circulation. Authorities urge reporting to cyber police and advise against sharing sensitive info or making pressured payments.
A resident of Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad, fell prey to a significant financial scam, losing approximately ₹36 lakh to fraudulent loan app operators.
The 46-year-old borrowed small sums from 'Loan Radar' and 'Quick Funds' in 2025 but was caught in an extortion scheme involving unauthorized credits and morphed obscene images.
The Reserve Bank of India advises victims to report such incidents to the cyber police and emphasizes not sharing sensitive information, urging immediate reporting via national helplines.
