CBI Court Emphasizes Liberty Over Public Sentiment in Bail Decision

A special CBI court at Rouse Avenue Courts has stressed the importance of balancing personal liberty and societal interest when deciding on bail. The court denied using bail as a tool for societal messaging after primary investigations conclude, highlighting that a detailed examination of evidence isn't necessary at that stage.

In granting bail to Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu, a Joint Director at the Central Power Research Institute, the court noted his 30-day custody period and the absence of need for further interrogation. Chennu faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with allegations of bribery for issuing favorable test reports.

The case, initiated by a January 2026 FIR, claims a Rs 14 lakh bribe linked to CPRI's High Power Lab in Bengaluru. Despite the evidence presented, including intercepted calls and CCTV footage, the court acknowledged the time spent in custody and granted bail with conditions upon reviewing the circumstances.

