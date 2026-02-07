Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Bold Investment in Aleppo Airports

Saudi Arabia plans to invest 7.5 billion Saudi riyals (approximately $2 billion) in developing two airports in the Syrian city of Aleppo. Announced by Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih, the project will occur in several phases, signifying a significant economic engagement in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:04 IST
Saudi Arabia's Bold Investment in Aleppo Airports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia has announced an ambitious investment plan targeting the development of two airports in the war-impacted Syrian city of Aleppo. The plan, unveiled by Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih, involves a substantial investment of 7.5 billion Saudi riyals, equivalent to around $2 billion. This project is expected to progress through several phases, underlining Saudi Arabia's commitment to contributing to Syria's economic recovery.

The announcement, made on a Saturday, highlights the strategic economic engagement of Saudi Arabia in rebuilding crucial infrastructure in Syria. This move not only aims to bolster Syria's aviation capabilities but also serves as a significant gesture of economic diplomacy, potentially fostering stronger bilateral ties between the nations.

With this investment, Saudi Arabia is set to play a pivotal role in the region's development, marking an infusion of capital and resources into critical infrastructural projects. Minister al-Falih's statement underscores a broader vision of reconstruction and economic collaboration that aligns with both nations' strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Declares Delhi Rice Firm Promoters as Fugitive Economic Offenders

Court Declares Delhi Rice Firm Promoters as Fugitive Economic Offenders

 India
2
Trump's Peace Board: A New Global Strategy?

Trump's Peace Board: A New Global Strategy?

 United States
3
Kuldeep Singh Sengar Seeks Supreme Court's Leniency in Unnao Case

Kuldeep Singh Sengar Seeks Supreme Court's Leniency in Unnao Case

 India
4
Mass Illness Strikes Tribal School: 70 Students Hospitalized

Mass Illness Strikes Tribal School: 70 Students Hospitalized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026