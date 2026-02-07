Saudi Arabia's Bold Investment in Aleppo Airports

Saudi Arabia has announced an ambitious investment plan targeting the development of two airports in the war-impacted Syrian city of Aleppo. The plan, unveiled by Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih, involves a substantial investment of 7.5 billion Saudi riyals, equivalent to around $2 billion. This project is expected to progress through several phases, underlining Saudi Arabia's commitment to contributing to Syria's economic recovery.

The announcement, made on a Saturday, highlights the strategic economic engagement of Saudi Arabia in rebuilding crucial infrastructure in Syria. This move not only aims to bolster Syria's aviation capabilities but also serves as a significant gesture of economic diplomacy, potentially fostering stronger bilateral ties between the nations.

With this investment, Saudi Arabia is set to play a pivotal role in the region's development, marking an infusion of capital and resources into critical infrastructural projects. Minister al-Falih's statement underscores a broader vision of reconstruction and economic collaboration that aligns with both nations' strategic interests.

