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Displaced Dreams: A Young Syrian's Struggle in Conflict-Ridden Beirut

Twelve-year-old Nariman al-Issa's life in Beirut has been shattered by an Israeli strike that killed her family and destroyed their home. Displaced and homeless, she and her aunt struggle to survive in the Lebanese capital. Thousands of Syrians have fled Lebanon amidst this ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:37 IST
Displaced Dreams: A Young Syrian's Struggle in Conflict-Ridden Beirut

A month ago, the life of twelve-year-old Nariman al-Issa, a young Syrian girl living in Beirut's southern suburbs, was abruptly overturned. A devastating Israeli airstrike not only claimed the lives of her parents and siblings but also destroyed their home, compelling her to live on the streets with her extended family.

This tragedy unfolded amid the broader conflict involving Israel, Hezbollah, and Iran. Issa and her family, having initially fled during a previous conflict, thought the worst was over after returning home. However, the resurgence of violence in March shattered those hopes when an Israeli strike collapsed the building her family occupied.

Currently, Issa survives on aid, grappling with the trauma of her losses and displacement. Her aunt, Majida al-Moussawi, remains by her side, trying to provide solace. Like many others, they yearn for a return to normalcy and a semblance of the life that once was.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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