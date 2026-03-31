Strengthening Ties: UK's Strategy on Migration with Syria
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in London to discuss migration, border security, and people smuggling networks. The meeting also covered Syria's efforts against the Islamic State and broader regional stability, marking progress in UK-Syria counter-terrorism cooperation and addressing economic issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:14 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in high-level talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in London, with the focus on migration and enhancing cooperation on border security and countering people smuggling activities.
Starmer highlighted Syria's recent actions against the Islamic State as well as advancements in UK-Syria counter-terrorism efforts.
The discussions also covered broader regional stability and pertinent economic issues, demonstrating a commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the UK and Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)