Strengthening Ties: UK's Strategy on Migration with Syria

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in high-level talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in London, with the focus on migration and enhancing cooperation on border security and countering people smuggling activities.

Starmer highlighted Syria's recent actions against the Islamic State as well as advancements in UK-Syria counter-terrorism efforts.

The discussions also covered broader regional stability and pertinent economic issues, demonstrating a commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the UK and Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)