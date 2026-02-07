Left Menu

MP Arvind Dharmapuri Files Complaints Against Telangana CM for Insensitive Remarks

Arvind Dharmapuri, an MP from Nizamabad, lodged complaints with India’s National Commissions for Women and Human Rights against Telangana's CM over allegedly insensitive comments about conjoined twins, Veena and Vani. Dharmapuri highlighted the twins' achievements, emphasizing the impact of public figures' statements on societal norms and attitudes.

Arvind Dharmapuri, the Member of Parliament from Nizamabad, Telangana, has taken formal action against A. Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana. Dharmapuri filed complaints with the National Commission for Women and the National Human Rights Commission of India over alleged insensitive remarks made by Reddy regarding conjoined twins, Veena and Vani.

In his complaint, Dharmapuri expressed grave concerns over comments reportedly made during Reddy's public speech in Nizamabad on February 6. He criticized the use of a congenital medical condition as a political metaphor, describing it as deeply insensitive. Dharmapuri highlighted the extraordinary resilience of Veena and Vani, who have overcome significant challenges and are pursuing a Chartered Accountancy qualification after completing their Bachelor of Commerce degrees.

Dharmapuri underscored the responsibility of public officials to maintain decorum and sensitivity in their discourse, given the influence such statements can have on societal attitudes. He urged authorities to ensure the protection of dignity and rights for women and individuals with medical and physical challenges, reflecting broader national values of equality and respect. (ANI)

