Uttarayani Kauthig Festival: Celebrating Culture, Tradition, and Spirituality in Dehradun

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, the head of the Juna Peeth, attended the four-day Uttarayani Kauthig Festival as its Chief Guest on Saturday. Organized by the Seva Sankalp Foundation, the festival took place at Parade Ground, Dehradun. Swami Avdheshanand described the event as a vibrant symbol of rich folk culture and traditions, promoting love, cooperation, and spiritual awareness in society.

Highlighting the importance of such events, he noted how the festival not only celebrates folk culture but also connects the mind and soul, advocating for an expansion to other parts of India to spread Uttarakhand's cultural heritage. Seva Sankalp Foundation's Founder Trustee, Geeta Dhami, emphasized the pride in promoting spiritual consciousness through the festival, which also offers a platform for women, farmers, and self-help groups to showcase their products.

A variety of cultural activities were featured, including performances by notable artists and competitions that engaged participants enthusiastically. Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt also attended, lauding the festival's role in nurturing cultural identity among the youth. The event culminated in various cultural and traditional activities, crowning winners in multiple competitions.

