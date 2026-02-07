BJP Ignites Election Spirit in Kerala with Wall Writing Campaign
BJP's national president Nitin Nabin launched an electrifying Wall Writing campaign at Booth No. 164 in Thrissur, Kerala, signaling an ambitious start for the party's election efforts. Joined by local leaders, Nabin rallied support for a strengthened party presence, revitalizing the political landscape ahead of the 2026 state elections.
- Country:
- India
In a powerful demonstration of grassroots activism, BJP National President Nitin Nabin joined party workers at Booth No. 164 in Thrissur Town on Saturday to inaugurate the Wall Writing campaign. The event marked the official beginning of BJP's election efforts in Kerala, characterized by energetic support and a strong sense of political determination.
Nitin Nabin, addressing an enthusiastic crowd, reiterated the BJP's commitment to strengthening its presence from the Panchayat to Parliament under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He honored the sacrifices of Kerala's BJP karyakartas, affirming that their loyalty and dedication would lead to the party's success in the state, symbolized by the blooming lotus.
The Wall Writing campaign is a direct appeal to the people of Kerala, symbolizing the party's connection and commitment to their cause. As Kerala prepares for its Legislative Assembly elections in 2026, the BJP aims to align the state with national goals of collective progress and development, following the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scotland's Tough Defeat in Rain-Soaked Rome: Townsend at the Helm
PM Modi has been giving so much funds for development of towns, cities, says Maha CM Fadnavis in Telangana's Kagaznagar.
First time in country, PM Modi said along with villages, focus should also be on towns: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis in Telangana rally.
Townsend's Bold Squad Revamp for Six Nations Clash
Cape Town Mayor Eyes DA Leadership Amid Political Changes