BJP Ignites Election Spirit in Kerala with Wall Writing Campaign

In a powerful demonstration of grassroots activism, BJP National President Nitin Nabin joined party workers at Booth No. 164 in Thrissur Town on Saturday to inaugurate the Wall Writing campaign. The event marked the official beginning of BJP's election efforts in Kerala, characterized by energetic support and a strong sense of political determination.

Nitin Nabin, addressing an enthusiastic crowd, reiterated the BJP's commitment to strengthening its presence from the Panchayat to Parliament under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He honored the sacrifices of Kerala's BJP karyakartas, affirming that their loyalty and dedication would lead to the party's success in the state, symbolized by the blooming lotus.

The Wall Writing campaign is a direct appeal to the people of Kerala, symbolizing the party's connection and commitment to their cause. As Kerala prepares for its Legislative Assembly elections in 2026, the BJP aims to align the state with national goals of collective progress and development, following the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)